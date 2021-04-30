Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

4/29/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00.

NYSE:CMG traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,166. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,473.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,400.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

