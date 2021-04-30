Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.66 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,473.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,400.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.