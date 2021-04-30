Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 6,120 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $704,840.40.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28.

CHH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $115.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

