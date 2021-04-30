Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Danske upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

