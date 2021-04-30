Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.

Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.