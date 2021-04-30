Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.
Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.
Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
