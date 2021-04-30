Chronologic Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $339,583.17 and $378.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

