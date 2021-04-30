Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $67,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

