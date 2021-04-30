Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

