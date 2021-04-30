Chubb Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

