Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,980. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.