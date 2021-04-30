Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Shares of CHUY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 199,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $974.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

