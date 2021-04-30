Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.44. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.