Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.