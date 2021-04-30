Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.