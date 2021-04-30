Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

