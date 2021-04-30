Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $351.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

