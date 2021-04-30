Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

