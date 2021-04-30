Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.
Cirrus Logic stock traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
