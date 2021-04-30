Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 137,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.