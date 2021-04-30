Citadel Hits Market Capitalization of $196,983.44 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $196,983.44 and $102.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.