Citigroup Begins Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONRF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$61.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

