Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MONRF. Citigroup started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRF remained flat at $$61.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

