Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

