Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,439 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $164,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

C traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $71.51. 739,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

