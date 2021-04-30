Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE C opened at $72.65 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

