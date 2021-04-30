Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.57. 459,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.