Citigroup Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $488.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $26.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.65. 96,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.