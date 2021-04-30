Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of WNDLF stock remained flat at $$133.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wendel has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

