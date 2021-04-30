Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

