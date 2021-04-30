Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $128.02 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

