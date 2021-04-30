Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Civeo has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civeo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

