Civitas Price Up 41.4% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $194,039.84 and approximately $891.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,053,723 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars.

