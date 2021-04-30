Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE CLVT opened at $27.57 on Friday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

