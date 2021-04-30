Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 102,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

