Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Clarus worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

