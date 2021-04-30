Claude H. Denker III Sells 15,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00.
PAG traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 315,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,890. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
