Claude H. Denker III Sells 15,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00.

PAG traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 315,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,890. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.