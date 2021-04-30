Clean Yield Group Acquires 6,825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

GIS opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

