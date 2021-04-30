Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

