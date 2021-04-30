Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $22,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

