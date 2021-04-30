Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

