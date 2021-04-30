Clean Yield Group Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11,885.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,035 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

