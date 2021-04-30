Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clean Yield Group owned 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

