Clean Yield Group Purchases 9,016 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 127.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.