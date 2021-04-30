Clean Yield Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

