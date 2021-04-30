Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,069 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

