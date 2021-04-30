CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 18,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,884,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.