CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 18,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,884,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

