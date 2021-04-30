Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.57 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

