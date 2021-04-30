ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Trading Up 0.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 9,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59.

