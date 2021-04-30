ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000.

CTR stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

