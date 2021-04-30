Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 4.8%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.22. 124,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,866,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.